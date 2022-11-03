Dessert Franchise JARS to enter Northern California

JARS, the latest franchise from celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani is bringing its single-serve, highly-Instagramable dessert concept to Northern California with the signing of a multi-unit franchise deal for Oakland. The deal comes on the heels of multi-unit deals for Southern California and Texas.

“It’s clear that Fabio has another winner in JARS,” says Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart, JARS’ franchise development partner. “The brand has already expanded to several major markets and this adds another ten units before its flagship Chicago location opens in January.”

JARS reimagines global dessert favorites like tiramisu, strawberry shortcake and apple pie as single-serve, over-the-top, sweet treats served in a jar. The hoodless, ventless concept that requires no baking on site resonates with franchisees looking for low startup costs, a low labor matrix and simple operations.

The ability to have a restaurant with streamlined operations was what initially attracted Oakland franchisees Thomas Roberts and David McNatt to JARS. Both men have a background in finance and building highly engaged teams and loyal customers.

“We were looking for a food concept that was easy to run, had incredible support and had the right territory available and we found that in JARS,” says Roberts.

The duo is targeting Oakland, Berkeley and Walnut Creek for their initial JARS locations.

“I’m very excited to bring JARS to southern, and now northern California,” says Viviani. “Thomas and David’s focus on creating joy and happiness through JARS is exactly the attitude and passion I look for. That, coupled with their business backgrounds, made them great partners for JARS.”