Detroit Wing Company Earns Spot on Inc. 5000 List

Inc. revealed Detroit Wing Company (DWC) is listed No. 1130 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

Detroit Wing Company also ranked number 10 in Michigan, 6 in Detroit and 37 among food and beverage businesses. This is DWC’s first time on the Inc. 5000 list after opening only seven years ago.

“We started as a single restaurant location, and to now be included on the Inc. 5000 list amongst so many other incredibly talented business owners and entrepreneurs – it’s simply a dream come true,” says Gus Malliaras, founder and owner of Detroit Wing Company. “Our entire corporate and franchise teams are proud and humbled by this recognition and incredibly motivated to propel ourselves to the next level.”

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years. In the past three years alone, Detroit Wing Company has added 21 stores to their operations, with over 20 more in development in Michigan, Ohio and Florida.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

Since opening in Eastpointe, Mich. in 2015, Detroit Wing Company has emerged as Michigan’s No. 1 destination for chicken wings, chicken tenders and house-made sides, with the brand ranked among the best spots for wings by Esquire magazine, Men’s Health, Delish.com, MSNBC, and INSIDER.com. Detroit Wing Company was named to QSR’s 40/40 List, and in its hometown, has been awarded the distinction of “Best Chicken Wings” by the readers of HOUR Detroit Magazine and viewers of WDIV-TV/NBC Channel 4.