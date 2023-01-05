Detroit Wing Company Enters Ohio for First Time

Detroit Wing Company is known for its award-winning wings and delicious sides. Now, the widely popular Michigan wing favorite is expanding for the first time into Ohio with their newest restaurant in Lorain. The new location, at 3000 Cooper Foster Park Rd., is the company’s 29th store since opening in 2015, and is part of the brand’s rapid expansion plans, with an additional 20+ stores in development in Michigan, Ohio and Florida.

“We’re excited to celebrate the opening of our first Ohio location as we continue to expand into new markets,” says Lorain Franchise Owner Dan Marcantonio. “We look forward to offering guests an elevated wing experience that they won’t find anywhere else in the region.”

The 1,200-square-foot space will be open for takeout and delivery only with store hours from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday – Saturday and 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Sunday, allowing plenty of time for northern Ohio residents to get their wing fix. The store is expected to create more than dozen jobs for the community.

Detroit Wing Company is centered around their passion for the food they serve. In an industry that has widely embraced ready-to-serve foods and bottled sauces, the company has doubled down on quality and maintains a steadfast dedication to the integrity of their products. The menu is made entirely from scratch with each of the signature chef-driven sauces made from fresh, high-quality ingredients that are free of preservatives, MSG and artificial flavorings.

Catering to the needs of all its guests, the new restaurant will serve a variety of chicken wings and tenders for takeout and carryout, featuring 20 made-from-scratch signature sauces and dry rubs. The menu also includes mac n’ cheese, poutine, coleslaw, chili and cornbread mini muffins.

Detroit Wing Company has been named “Best Wings in Michigan” by national media outlets like Buzzfeed, Esquire Magazine, Men’s Health, and MSNBC, along with countless local awards from local news outlets, festivals, online polls and reader submissions.