Detroit Wing Company Expands in Ann Arbor

Detroit Wing Company, Michigan’s iconic wing restaurant offering all-natural chicken wings and 20 house-made signature sauces, has announced the opening of its newest location at 3234 Ann Arbor-Saline Road in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The new store is operated by first-time DWC franchisees Dominic Buccellato and Steve Nardone, and has a beer cooler where customers may purchase selected beers to-go with their order.

Based in Eastpointe, DWC now has 17 locations across Michigan, with plans to open more than a dozen additional stores in the state by the end of 2022, followed by plans to expand into Ohio within the next 18 months.

The Ann Arbor location marks the first DWC store in Washtenaw County, which is just a short drive from the University of Michigan’s campus.

“Knowing Ann Arbor is a both a huge college and residential town, we’ve always had our eyes on opening a location here,” says Gus Malliaras, founder of Detroit Wing Company. “We’re confident students and those who live here year-round will enjoy our wings and sides for tailgates, watch parties and so much more.”

“Detroit Wing Company’s passion for serving quality food truly shows, which is why we signed on to open our own store,” adds Steve Nardone, franchise owner of the Detroit Wing Company location in Ann Arbor. “These chicken wings and sauces are among the best you can find anywhere, and we can’t wait to share them with the rest of Ann Arbor.”