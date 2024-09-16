Detroit Wing Company (DWC), one of the nation’s premier destinations for chicken wings, tenders and sandwiches with 29 locations across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Florida, has expanded its menu with a fresh lineup of wraps, sandwiches, and salads. Responding to the growing demand for lighter meal options, these new additions offer guests delicious, flavorful choices while staying true to the bold taste and quality that made DWC famous.

Starting today, all DWC locations will offer a variety of new options, including:

Wraps: Chicken Bacon Ranch, Buffalo Chicken Caesar, Spicy Chicken and Honey BBQ Chicken

Sandwiches: Classic Crispy Chicken, Crispy Chicken BLT, Nashville Hot and Honey BBQ

Salads: Greek Chicken Salad, Honey BBQ Chicken Salad and Buffalo Chicken Chopped Wedge

Sides: Nashville Hot Cheese Fries, Garlic Parmesan Fries and Funnel Cake Fries

“At DWC, we never rest on our successes. We’re always pushing to innovate while staying true to what we do best – offering fresh, high-quality offerings that our customers love,” said Gus Malliaras, founder of Detroit Wing Company. “These new menu items provide delicious alternatives for both loyal customers and newcomers, ensuring they keep coming back for more.”

In addition to the new menu items, DWC has updated its classic and boneless wing portions, now available in sizes ranging from 5, 10, 20, 30, 50 and 100 wings. Hand-battered tenders are also available in servings of two, four or six. The new wraps and sandwiches are priced at $9.99, with salads available for $11.99. Guests can also complete any wing order with French fries and a beverage for just $3.99.

Since its founding in 2015, DWC quickly earned a reputation as a top-tier wing destination. The brand has received accolades for their wings from Esquire, Men’s Health, Delish.com, MSNBC, and INSIDER.com, and has achieved significant milestones such as being repeatedly included on the Inc. 5000 list, earning a spot on QSR’s 40/40 List, and being recognized on Entrepreneur’s Top New and Emerging Franchises list. Locally, DWC has been named “Best Chicken Wings” by HOUR Detroit Magazine, Detroit Free Press and WDIV-TV/NBC Channel 4 viewers, among many others, year after year.