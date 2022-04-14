Detroit Wing Company Heads to Brighton, Michigan

Detroit Wing Company (DWC), Michigan’s iconic wing restaurant offering all-natural chicken wings and 20 house-made signature sauces, has announced the grand opening of its newest location at 8593 Grand River Ave. in Brighton, Michigan. The new store is operated by first-time franchisee owner, Ricky Hurd, and this is the first location to open in Livingston County.

Brighton is the sixth Detroit Wing Company location to open this year, amounting to a total of 18 stores in Michigan. DWC also has an additional 20 stores in development in Michigan, Ohio and Florida, more than doubling its footprint as it ventures out of state.

“We continue to receive strong interest from customers and franchisees alike to open more stores, and the Brighton community has been asking for a Detroit Wing Company location of their own for years,” said Gus Malliaras, founder of Detroit Wing Company. “The people in and around Brighton have welcomed us with great enthusiasm, and we look forward to being a staple in the local dining scene for years to come.”

Since first opening, Detroit Wing Company has emerged as Michigan’s #1 destination for chicken wings, chicken tenders and house-made sides, with the brand ranked among the best spots for wings by national media outlets like Esquire Magazine, Men’s Health, Delish.com, MSNBC, and INSIDER.com, named to QSR Magazine’s 40/40 List, and voted “Best Chicken Wings” by the readers of HOUR Detroit Magazine, WDIV-TV/NBC Channel 4 viewers, and many others.

“Looking at Detroit Wing Company’s expansion plans and overall success, I immediately identified DWC as a brand I wanted to partner with,” said Ricky Hurd, franchise owner of Detroit Wing Company in Brighton. “We look forward to introducing Livingston County to the best wings, sauces and sides in the state!”