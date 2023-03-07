Detroit Wing Company Introduces Two New Chicken Sandwiches

Detroit Wing Company (DWC) has unveiled two all-new chicken sandwiches, with these being the brand’s first menu items to compete in the fast casual sandwich arena.

The two sandwiches, Classic and Honey Butter Hot, feature a 4 oz. hand-battered and crispy fried chicken breast, mayo, dill pickles and a variety of proprietary spices and seasonings, all on a fresh and hearty potato bun, with the Honey Butter Hot sandwich coated in a unique honey butter hot rub. The sandwiches were in development for more than a year as DWC corporate chef Aaron Cozadd worked with DWC’s culinary team and secretly taste-tested recipes with a number of its top customers to get the flavor combinations just right, using dry rubs as opposed to sauces.

“After initially teasing the idea of offering a chicken sandwich, the anticipation from our customers was palpable,” says Cozadd. “We worked in secret with some of our most loyal guests to develop the flavors using premium ingredients to create a top-quality chicken sandwich at a great price.”

Both chicken sandwiches will be available at all DWC locations in Michigan, Ohio and Florida starting Wednesday, March 8, for $7.95 each. As the chicken breasts are hand-battered daily, the sandwiches are available each day until they sell-out, which remains true to DWC’s mantra that all menu items be fresh and made from scratch each and every day.

“Quality and consistency aren’t just buzzwords; they’re the foundation for everything we do in the kitchen,” adds Gus Malliaras, founder of Detroit Wing Company. “From the freshness of our ingredients to the precision of our cooking techniques, every detail matters when it comes to creating the best possible experience for our customers, and that includes making the best chicken sandwich available – and we did it.”

Since opening in Eastpointe, Mich. in 2015, Detroit Wing Company has emerged as Michigan’s No. 1 destination for chicken wings, chicken tenders and house-made sides, with the brand ranked among the best spots for wings by Esquire magazine, Men’s Health, Delish.com, MSNBC, and INSIDER.com. Detroit Wing Company was named to QSR’s 40/40 List, and in its hometown, it’s been awarded the distinction of “Best Chicken Wings” by the readers of HOUR Detroit Magazine and viewers of WDIV-TV/NBC Channel 4, year after year.