Detroit Wing Company Lands in Lansing, Michigan

Detroit Wing Company announced the opening of its newest location at 6527-B S Cedar St, Lansing, Michigan. The new store is DWC’s first location in Ingham County and is operated by franchisee owners Brandon Hess, Troy Yensen and Jack Brown.

On Saturday, July 30, the new location will host a grand opening event by offering 40% off boneless wings all day for orders placed via the DWC website or by phone.

This location is DWC’s 22nd restaurant opened since 2015 and is part of the company’s rapid expansion plan across Michigan, with an additional 20+ stores in development in Michigan, Ohio and Florida.

“We’ve had a goal of opening in Lansing for many years,” says Gus Malliaras, founder and president of Detroit Wing Company. “The community’s feedback has been tremendous since we first announced plans to open on Cedar Street, and we couldn’t be more excited to get started.”

“We can’t wait to introduce Detroit Wing Company's award-winning chicken wings and sides to the Lansing community,” adds Jack Brown, owner of Detroit Wing Company in Lansing. “The people of this community will soon fall in love with our menu items, all made-from-scratch daily.”