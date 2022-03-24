Detroit Wing Company Opens Commissary to Support Growth

Detroit Wing Company (DWC), Michigan’s iconic wing restaurant offering all-natural chicken wings and 20 house-made signature sauces, has opened the first of two full-service commissaries, assisting in the large-scale, daily production and delivery of DWC’s signature sauces, spices and other products to its restaurants across the state and franchise system.

The first commissary, internally coined as “the mini-commissary,” spans 400 square feet and has been built as an extension of the original DWC location at 17535 E. 9 Mile Rd. in Eastpointe, Michigan. Upon opening the commissary in November 2021, production began at 5,000 gallons of sauce per month. Starting today, 24-hour production has commenced, increasing sauce output to 12,000 gallons per month to supply every DWC location.

A second commissary, which is currently in the design phase, will encompass approximately 50,000 square feet and be located in Oakland County. DWC anticipates that this larger commissary will be operational by late 2023, with opening production of 30,000 gallons of sauce per month and a maximum capacity of 240,000 gallons per month.

Both commissaries utilize a highly specialized kettle system that cooks the sauces and rapidly chills them. This combination allows DWC to produce sauces naturally without using preservatives or stabilizers. In fact, there are only six similar systems in use in Michigan. When the second commissary is complete, DWC will control 50% of the systems in Michigan.

In keeping with its commitment to the community, DWC plans to partner with a Michigan-based culinary school to allow staff and students to tour and use the larger commissary facility as an opportunity to learn the production side of the business and get rare hands-on training.

“With our expansion plans growing every week, there was a need to have facilities that could produce and supply our sauces to all of our stores, helping to ensure consistency in each customer order,” says Gus Malliaras, founder of Detroit Wing Company. “These commissary locations will allow us to focus on what we do best as our footprint continues to grow – giving our customers an excellent and consistent experience.”

The announcement comes as part of Detroit Wing Company’s expansion across Michigan and other states. Since opening its first location in Eastpointe in 2015, DWC has nearly 20 new restaurants across Michigan, with an additional 20+ stores in development in Michigan, Ohio and Florida.