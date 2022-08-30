Detroit Wing Company Opens New Store in White Lake, Michigan

Detroit Wing Company has announced the opening of its newest location at 9278 Highland Rd, White Lake, Michigan. The new store is DWC’s fifth location in Oakland County and is operated by franchisee owners Matt Milliken and Miles Gatland. This is the second DWC location opened by Milliken and Gatland, after they opened their first location in Waterford in May 2022.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, the new location will host a grand opening event by offering 40% off boneless wings all day for orders placed via the DWC website or by phone.

This location is DWC’s 24th location opened since 2015 and is part of the company’s rapid expansion plans across Michigan, with an additional 20+ stores in development in Michigan, Ohio and Florida.

“We are eager to grow our relationship with Oakland County residents by opening our fifth location in this area in only four years,” said Gus Malliaras, founder and president of Detroit Wing Company. “Matt and Miles’ passion and dedication makes them ideal franchisee owners for our brand, and the perfect fit to open our newest Detroit Wing Company location.”

“After seeing the growth and response to our Waterford location, we knew we wanted to double down on the momentum we’ve built,” adds Matt Milliken, owner of Detroit Wing Company in White Lake. “Oakland County has been tremendous to us, and we plan to return the favor by offering the best wings, sauces and sides anywhere right here in White Lake.