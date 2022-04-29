Detroit Wing Company Opens in Roseville, Michigan

Detroit Wing Company (DWC), Michigan’s iconic wing restaurant offering all-natural chicken wings and 20 house-made signature sauces, has announced the grand opening of its store at 31831 Gratiot Ave. in Roseville, Michigan. The new location is operated by first-time DWC franchisees Chrissy and Emmanuel Peratsakis.

Based in Eastpointe, Detroit Wing Company has nearly 20 locations across Michigan. DWC also has an additional 20 stores in development in Michigan, Ohio and Florida, more than doubling its footprint as it ventures out of state.

The Roseville location joins Chesterfield, Eastpointe, and Sterling Heights as the fourth DWC store in Macomb County.

“We continue to enjoy incredible growth in the Tri-County area, and we identified Roseville as a natural fit for a location based on strong customer feedback and support that we’ve received in neighboring communities,” says Gus Malliaras, founder of Detroit Wing Company. “This new location allows us to cater to more of the great people in Macomb County.”

Since first opening, Detroit Wing Company has emerged as Michigan’s #1 destination for chicken wings, chicken tenders and house-made sides, with the brand ranked among the best spots for wings by national media outlets like Esquire Magazine, Men’s Health, Delish.com, MSNBC, and INSIDER.com, named to QSR Magazine’s 40/40 List, and voted “Best Chicken Wings” by the readers of HOUR Detroit Magazine, WDIV-TV/NBC Channel 4 viewers, and many others.

"Based on its strong reputation and commitment to making all menu items fresh and from scratch, we were immediately drawn to Detroit Wing Company as a brand,” says Chrissy Peratsakis, franchise owner of the Detroit Wing Company location in Roseville. “We have no doubt the Roseville community will soon fall in love with our fresh wings, homemade sauces and sides.”