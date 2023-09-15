Detroit Wing Company Plans to Expand in Indiana with Fort Wayne Location

Detroit Wing Company, among the nation’s top spots for chicken wings and one of the fastest-growing fast casual franchises in the U.S., announced plans to expand into Indiana by opening a location in Fort Wayne. This expansion grows DWC's presence to four states, joining its existing network of 31 locations in Michigan, Ohio and Florida.

The Fort Wayne location is set to welcome wing fans starting in the winter of 2023.

Based in Eastpointe, Michigan, the critically acclaimed eatery is celebrated for its fresh, all-natural chicken wings, an array of house-made sides, and a delectable selection of 20 handcrafted signature sauces. The menu also boasts offerings like chicken sandwiches, crispy chicken tenders, and favorites like Mac N’ Cheese, house-made coleslaw, poutine and more. DWC’s first location will also feature a convenient drive-thru, seamlessly integrated into the Shell gas station at the corner of Illinois Rd and Magnavox Way, which is a unique to this Indiana location and the first of its kind for DWC.

“Indiana has long been on our radar following our successful debuts in Michigan, Ohio and Florida,” said Gus Malliaras, founder and owner of Detroit Wing Company. “With its culinary tradition and community spirit, we're eager to become a community staple in Fort Wayne once we introduce our award-winning menu to the Hoosier State.”

Since its inception in 2015, DWC has rapidly become THE go-to destination for chicken wing enthusiasts, earning accolades as one of the top spots for wings from national media like Esquire, Men’s Health, Delish.com, MSNBC and INSIDER.com. The brand has achieved other remarkable milestones, including two consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 list, a coveted spot on QSR's 40/40 List, and recognition on Entrepreneur's Top New and Emerging Franchises list. DWC also consistently secures the esteemed title of "Best Chicken Wings" in its hometown, as voted by readers of HOUR Detroit Magazine, the Detroit Free Press, and viewers of WDIV-TV/NBC Channel 4.