Detroit Wing Company Unveils New Hand-Battered Chicken Tenders

Nationally recognized for its all-natural and award-winning chicken wings and 20 house-made signature sauces, Detroit Wing Company (DWC) has officially introduced new hand-battered chicken tenders and a refreshing craft strawberry lemonade just in time for summer.

The jumbo hand-battered tenders feature succulent all white-meat chicken and can be ordered tossed in any of DWC’s signature sauces, or with sauce on the side. Every order of the hand-battered tenders also comes with DWC’s new tender dipping sauce, a creamy and tangy sauce with a subtle smoky kick.

Also new to DWC’s menu is a craft strawberry lemonade, which includes a fusion of zesty lemon flavors and real strawberries, which perfectly complements any of DWC’s wings, tenders and sides. The hand-battered tenders come in quantities of three, six and 12, and the craft lemonade is available in a single 16oz size.

"Since day one, our unwavering commitment to culinary innovation has driven us to find the very best menu items to offer our customers," said Gus Malliaras, founder of Detroit Wing Company. "With the introduction of our new hand-battered chicken tenders, we've created a perfect harmony of a satisfying crunch and succulent tenderness, offering extraordinary taste. Our new craft strawberry lemonade is also the ideal companion to wash it all down, combining the refreshing zest of lemons with sweet ripe strawberries.”

Since opening in Eastpointe, Mich. in 2015, DWC has emerged as Michigan’s No. 1 destination for chicken wings, chicken tenders and house-made sides, with the brand ranked among the best spots for wings by Esquire magazine, Men’s Health, Delish.com, MSNBC, and INSIDER.com. DWC was also named to QSR’s 40/40 List, ranked on Entrepreneur’s Top New and Emerging Franchises list, and in its hometown, it’s been awarded the distinction of “Best Chicken Wings” by the readers of HOUR Detroit Magazine, the Detroit Free Press and viewers of WDIV-TV/NBC Channel 4, year after year.