Detroit Wings Company Opens Store in Waterford, Michigan

Detroit Wing Company (DWC), Michigan’s iconic wing restaurant offering all-natural chicken wings and 20 house-made signature sauces, has announced the opening of its newest location at 5385 Highland Road, Suite 200, in Waterford, Michigan. The new store is operated by first-time franchisee owners Matt Milliken and Miles Gatland, and is the first location in Northwest Oakland County, joining Troy and Southfield as the third location in the county to date.

On Saturday, May 21, the new Detroit Wing Company location will celebrate a grand opening event by offering 40% off boneless wings all day for orders placed via the DWC website or by phone.

Waterford is the seventh Detroit Wing Company location to open this year and is part of DWC’s rapid expansion plan across Michigan and other states. Since opening its first location in Eastpointe in 2015, DWC now has nearly 20 new restaurants across Michigan, with an additional 20+ stores in development in Michigan, Ohio and Florida.

“There is a growing demand for additional Detroit Wing Company locations to open in every corner of Michigan, and now in other states,” says Gus Malliaras, founder of Detroit Wing Company. “Our first two locations in Oakland County have enjoyed tremendous success thanks to the support of the community, and we look forward to a long-lasting relationship with those in and around Waterford for years to come.”

Since first opening, Detroit Wing Company has emerged as Michigan’s #1 destination for chicken wings, chicken tenders and house-made sides, with the brand ranked among the best spots for wings by national media outlets like Esquire Magazine, Men’s Health, Delish.com, MSNBC, and INSIDER.com, named to QSR Magazine’s 40/40 List, and voted “Best Chicken Wings” by the readers of HOUR Detroit Magazine, WDIV-TV/NBC Channel 4 viewers, and many others.

“Detroit Wing Company has established itself as one of the premier franchise restaurants in the state, which is why we wanted to get involved with the brand as quickly as possible,” says Matt Milliken, owner of Detroit Wing Company in Waterford. “The product is simply superior, and we can’t wait to introduce the people of Waterford to our irresistible wings and sides.”