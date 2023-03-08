Devour Teams with Chowly to Help Operators Reach New Generation of Guests

Devour, creator of DevourGO, the web3 food ordering marketplace, announced that it has partnered with Chowly, a leading integrator linking third-party delivery marketplaces with point-of-sale systems, to ensure that restaurant operators have an easy and fast path to reaching the next generations of guests.



Through DevourGO, these guests receive exclusive community based promotions and menu items designed to appeal to those craving unique digital experiences, and the orders they place use the same integrations Chowly customers already use making restaurant onboarding simple.



The partnership addresses the main problems facing restaurants wanting to engage with the first generation of guests to have never known the world without the internet: the right approach and staff bandwidth limitations.



“Operators desperately want to create compelling and innovative experiences to attract guests,” says Shelly Rupel, Devour’s CEO. “We saw the growth in web3 and its popularity with younger Gen Y and Gen Z as an amazing opportunity to solve that problem for the industry we love. The partnership with Chowly allows restaurants to start leveraging these guest experiences even before they understand all the technology that makes them possible.”



The DevourGO/Chowly integration plugs into existing restaurant operations. Restaurants manage their menu in the same way and receive digital orders in the same way as they do with their other channels. “Eliminating operational change and staff training from our operator requirements was essential for us,” says Chad Horn, Devour’s COO. “Chowly was the best partner to make that happen at scale. They shared our priorities around operator ease and guest experience.”



Sterling Douglass, Chowly’s CEO, knew intuitively the impact DevourGO could have for his more than 16,000 customers, “Web3 is such a complicated, but powerful technology that can really help restaurants. Being able to offer our customers a seamless way to enable it for their business fits our mission perfectly to simplify technology for restaurants. Whether it be cryptocurrency for payments or a new level of engagement with loyalty through NFTs and communities, the potential is high and we’re excited to be part of the solution.”



After the NYC launch, DevourGO will be rolling out to 25 other top U.S. markets through May, mostly with Chowly powered restaurants.