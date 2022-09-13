Dewey Bakery Announces Partnership with Country Musician Cooper Alan

Today, Dewey’s Bakery, a premium, clean-label cookie manufacturer with roots in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, announced a partnership with TikTok star and rising country musician, Cooper Alan. To help grow Dewey’s national retail appeal, Alan is working with Dewey’s to spotlight its extraordinarily thin and remarkably flavorful cookie portfolio that is rapidly expanding to retailers across the country.

The partnership launches alongside a #DEWEYSDUET social media campaign that is largely inspired by Alan’s hometown roots growing up in Winston-Salem, less than two miles from the historic bakery. Since 1930, Dewey's has been a beloved local bakery brand creating delicious, unique, and high quality sweet and savory treats that reflect Southern flavors and traditions.

“Growing up in Winston-Salem, Dewey’s Bakery was always at the center of our community,” says Cooper Alan, rising country music star. “I remember going to the bakery at Thruway Shopping Center to pick up their delicious cakes and cookies with my family for every special occasion, from birthdays to graduations and more. It’s incredible to see just how much this small-town bakery has grown since my childhood. It’s even more exciting to now represent Dewey’s and its cookies on a national stage, and to be able to share a bit of my childhood with the country.”

Dewey’s is building on its regional heritage and beloved customer base in the Carolinas with Cooper in hopes to inspire a new fanbase, starting with audiences on social media, to use the duet functionality on platforms such as TikTok. As the master of mashup tunes and unexpected riffs, Cooper encourages fans to duet an original ‘Dewey’s sound’ while snacking on Dewey’s portfolio of cookies with surprisingly big flavors. This includes classics like Meyer Lemon, Triple Ginger and Brownie Crisp with a nod to new additions like Peanut Butter.

“When deciding what direction we wanted to take Dewey’s, and who we wanted to be a part of our journey, Cooper was an obvious choice,” says Ellen Howse, CMO of Dewey’s Bakery. “As we work to expand the brand and appeal to the masses, we knew Cooper would be the perfect conduit to do so. Cooper represents a hometown Winston-Salem charm with his incredible musical talent and personal love of Dewey’s cookies.”

In addition to Cooper Alan, Dewey’s is working with a unique set of micro-creators to leverage the duet function, experiment with Cooper’s original remix, and take their own creative liberties while tasting Dewey’s cookies. Dewey’s prides itself on using real, clean ingredients inspired by its 90-year-old heritage, and the micro-creators are tapping into their culinary prowess and diverse audiences to indulge in Dewey’s during top seasonal, snacking occasions.

The #DEWEYSDUET campaign is launching on social media this month in line with Dewey’s expanded distribution nationwide and will activate through the remainder of the year using paid amplification, organic UGC, and earned media.