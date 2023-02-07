Dewey's Bakery Introduces Grab-and-Go Pouches for its Thin Mini Cookies

This February, Dewey’s Bakery introduced the extraordinarily thin mini cookies you know and love in convenient grab and go pouches.

The pouches, now available in bulk packs, are designed for snacking by the handful and make an ideal companion while on the go. Crafted from real-ingredients at their hometown bakery in Winston-Salem, NC, Dewey’s new Grab and Go pouches carry the same recipe in two classic flavors including Meyer Lemon and Brownie Crisp. Each cookie is made without artificial ingredients, preservatives or synthetic colors.

These pouches of thin and remarkably flavorful cookies are packaged in sets of eight per box and are available nationally online with convenience store distribution on the horizon.