Dewey's Bakery Introduces Key Lime Cookies Nationally

This March, just in time for Expo West, Dewey’s Bakery formally introduced its extraordinarily thin and crispy, Key Lime Cookies nationally.

Key Lime is the seventh variety to join existing flavors in Dewey's portfolio including Meyer Lemon, Triple Ginger, Brownie Crisp, Toasted Coconut, Salted Caramel and Peanut Butter. Crafted from real-ingredients at their hometown bakery in Winston-Salem, NC, Dewey’s new Key Lime Cookies are made with cold-pressed Key Lime oil and a dash of pure cane sugar to strike a perfect balance of sweet and tart.

Each cookie is made without artificial ingredients, preservatives, or synthetic colors. On their own, the Key Lime Cookies are packed with flavor and low in calorie count [15-16 calories per cookie]. Each 9oz. box consists of 72 remarkably flavorful and thin cookies that are sure to delight your taste buds.