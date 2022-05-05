Dewey's Bakery Launches Peanut Butter Cookie

Dewey’s Bakery is launching its extraordinarily thin, Peanut Butter cookies nationally this May. Peanut Butter is the sixth variety to join existing flavors in Dewey's cookie portfolio including Triple Ginger, Meyer Lemon, Brownie Crisp, Toasted Coconut and Salted Caramel. This low calorie cookie is packed with bold flavor, low in calories and made in small-batches without artificial ingredients, preservatives or synthetic colors.

