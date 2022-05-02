Dickey's Announces Mother's Day Meal Packages

Treat your mom this year with a day off from the stress of cooking by catering your Mother’s Day meal with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. Every year your mom deserves unique Mother’s Day gifts, and this year our catering options are the perfect fit to complete your family tradition. You know what they say, happy mom, happy life. So, join us as we spread our love for some Texas BBQ from our family to yours.

From hickory pit smoked meats to irresistible southern style inspired sides, Dickeys has you covered to help serve your mom everything she deserves this Mother’s Day. Fans can easily and conveniently order their favorite Texas-style BBQ online for free curbside delivery or pickup from their local Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.

The world’s largest barbecue concept’s Mother’s Day catering options include:

Standard Box Lunch – 10 person minimum, Classic sandwiches, a bag of chips and cookie.

Classic Buffet – 10 person minimum, two slow-smoked meats and three sides, buttery rolls, relish tray, choice of barbecue sauce and paperware, with the guest’s choice to serve buffet style or individually packaged and plated.

While there’s no manual on how to be a mother, Dickey’s is giving families top tier tips to show their appreciation to the amazing women in their lives with even more delicious options. For those dining in on Mother’s Day, enjoy Dickey’s Kid’s Eat Free special on Sundays! Or if you’d rather celebrate at home, ‘cue up your cart and pick out a pack for pick up or curbside delivery to say thank you to mom with one of these Texas-style barbecue packs that everyone in the family can enjoy:

Family Pack – Feeds four to six with 2 pounds of meat, three medium sides and six rolls.

– Feeds four to six with 2 pounds of meat, three medium sides and six rolls. XL Pack – Feeds six to eight with 3 pounds of meat, four medium sides and eight rolls.

– Feeds six to eight with 3 pounds of meat, four medium sides and eight rolls. Wing pack – Feeds four to six with 24 wings, medium sides of barbecue beans, cabbage slaw, potato salad and six rolls. Includes ranch and choice of two sauces.

– Feeds four to six with 24 wings, medium sides of barbecue beans, cabbage slaw, potato salad and six rolls. Includes ranch and choice of two sauces. Picnic Pack – Feeds two to four with 1 pound of meat, two medium sides and four rolls.

– Feeds two to four with 1 pound of meat, two medium sides and four rolls. Big Yellow Box – Feeds 10-12 and includes 2 pounds of brisket, 2 pounds of pulled pork, large sides of barbecue beans, cabbage slaw, potato salad, 12 rolls, pickles and onions.

To top off the holiday, get your mom the gift that keeps on giving by grabbing a universal Dickey’s Restaurant Brands gift card at your local store. The possibilities for Legit. Texas. Barbecue. are endless as the gift card is redeemable at all Dickey’s restaurant concepts.