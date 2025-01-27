Dickey’s Barbecue Pit wraps up its BBQ Bliss: A Month of Freebies & Flavor promotion with a hearty and satisfying Week 4 offer. From January 27th to January 31st, guests can enjoy a Buy One Country Fried Steak Plate, Get One Free when using the code PLATEME at checkout. This offer is available exclusively on dickeys.com and the Dickey’s app.

The Country Fried Steak Plate features a tender, crispy fried steak smothered in creamy, peppered gravy, paired with two homestyle sides of your choice and a slice of warm Texas Toast. It’s the perfect comfort food to end the month on a deliciously satisfying note.

“We’re thrilled to close out our BBQ Bliss month with a comforting and indulgent dish like Country Fried Steak,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Our guests love a good plate of homestyle comfort food, and with this deal, they can enjoy a delicious, hearty meal for an unbeatable price. It’s the perfect way to enjoy some classic, down-home flavors and share the love with a friend or family member.”

Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., added, “We wanted to end BBQ Bliss Month with something special that really hits the spot. The Country Fried Steak Plate is all about comfort, flavor, and that homestyle warmth that we love to offer. Whether you’re new to this dish or already a fan, we know our guests will love this week’s offer. It’s the perfect way to close out the month and celebrate great food with those you care about.”

To redeem the offer, guests simply need to visit dickeys.com or open the Dickey’s app, add a Country Fried Steak Plate to their cart, and apply the code PLATEME at checkout to receive a second plate for free.

The BBQ Bliss: A Month of Freebies & Flavor promotion has been a hit throughout January, with new BOGO deals featured every week. Guests are encouraged to take advantage of this final offer before the month ends!