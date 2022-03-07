Dickey's Barbecue Announces Bundle Deals for NCAA Tournament

With 80 years of Texas-style barbecue under its belt, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is a blue blood when it comes to college hoops watch parties.

From the first tipoff to the National Championship Game, the world’s largest barbecue concept is offering game-changing deals for The Big Dance that are conveniently available for same-day delivery, pickup, curbside and to-go. Make sure you’re the MVP of your watch party by bringing your game day menu to the next level. Tournament specials include:

Dickey’s Big Yellow Box Ribs & Wings Party Pack ($115) – A combination of 18 ribs and 24 wings, mac and cheese, coleslaw, rolls, barbecue sauce and ranch dressing. Pricing and participation may vary by location.

Pit-Smoked Wings – Available in six, nine, 12, 18 and 24 pieces.

Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs – Available in six, nine, 12, 18 and 24 pieces.

$5 Off Any Party Pack – Use code 5off25 (for online and Dickey’s App orders only).

For Fall-Off-the-Bone Ribs and Pit-Smoked Wings, Dickey’s offers endless saucabilities to choose from, including fan favorites like Rib Rub and Classic Barbecue Sauce or bold flavors such as Sweet Barbecue, Carolina Barbecue, Buffalo, Hot Buffalo, Texas Hot and Lemon Pepper – perfect for hosting a small group of people with a variety of flavor preferences.

“We’re excited for another year of feeding our hungry college basketball fans as they embrace the roller coaster of emotions that happen in March,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We have options and flavors for every watch party. From the solo fan on the couch to the standing-room-only living room viewers, Dickey’s has you covered with Legit. Texas. Barbecue!”

In addition, Dickey’s is offering guests free doorstep delivery! Let Dickey’s deliver fresh pit-smoked barbecue directly to your door. Simply select the “Doorstep Drop Off” option at checkout.