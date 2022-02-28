Dickey's Barbecue Brings Back Fish Options for Lenten Season

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is bringing back its fan-favorite fish options for a limited time so guests across the country can enjoy true Texas flavors during Lent! What is Lent without some delicious Lent menu options? Check out your Lent food options from Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.

From March 3 to April 14, the world’s largest barbecue concept will offer slow-smoked or crispy-fried fish as a plate or sandwich to give its guests an alternative and delicious protein option for those who partake in the tradition.

“We’re excited to bring back these popular items to our menu,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our new protein options give Lent observers, and those who just love great fish, the chance to enjoy delicious Texas-style food. Plus, you get to indulge in Dickey’s famous Southern sides too! We look forward to treating our guests to these limited-time options and giving them fresh ways to enjoy Legit. Texas. Barbecue.”