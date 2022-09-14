Dickey's Barbecue Brings New Hand-Cut Fries to Menu

Starting today, Dickey’s is revamping its menu with new hand-cut fries - cut fresh in-store each day, making them even more flavorful than just your average manufactured product. A perfect base for Dickey’s latest creation - the Brisket Chili Beer Cheese Fries, a delicious collaboration of new and already-beloved flavors that’s sure to become a fan favorite.

This new side offering highlights the return of the brand’s iconic Brisket Chili, also available as a side, and the introduction of a flavorsome Beer Cheese all topped on crispy, hand-cut fries. Guests can even add mouth-watering beer cheese to their favorite menu items!

“We are thrilled to bring back our original, crispy french fry that is hand-cut, fried, seasoned to order, in-store with our classic Foo Foo Powder as a perfect side for your favorite barbecue,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We also wanted to offer an indulgent twist to this classic. We’re excited for everyone to absolutely fall for our new Brisket Chili Beer Cheese Fries.”

Dickey’s is also celebrating FRY-Day every Friday in September with giveaways. The first 10,000 guests to use the code FRYDAY on Sept. 16, 23 and 30 will get a free individual side of the new hand-cut fries, with a minimum online purchase of $10.

Dickey’s has you covered with orders for carryout, in-store pickup, to-go and delivery. Order ahead in our Dickey’s mobile app, order online by visiting dickeys.com.