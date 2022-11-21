Dickey's Barbecue to Build 65-Plus Stores in Ontario

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is continuing its smoking-hot development streak across Canada as the iconic Texas-born brand announced its newest franchisee agreement in Ontario, Canada. With great success with the grand opening of Dickey’s up north, the Dickey family is confident in expanding their family dynasty across the country.

The world’s largest barbecue concept signed two letters of intent on November 1st with separate entities to develop over 65 locations in total across the Greater Toronto and Niagara areas. The first location is scheduled to open at 472 Younge St. in late December this year. Then throughout 2023, Dickey’s will also open locations in Calgary, Edmonton, Leduc and Ft. Saskatchewan, Alberta, Ottawa, Ontario, Sherbrook, and Quebec.

“We’re seeing unprecedented demand for our great Texas barbecue brand across Canada,” says Jim Perkins, Dickey’s Executive Vice President of International Development and Support. “We look forward to bringing this great barbecue tradition from the Atlantic to the Pacific and the provinces in between. We’ve grown rapidly across the country and Canadians are quickly falling in love with our smoked meats and wholesome sides.”

With this latest announcement, Dickey’s continues to strengthen its international presence as the world’s largest barbecue brand and franchise. With over 550 barbecue restaurants including in Brazil, Egypt, Japan, Pakistan, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates, Dickey’s has entrenched itself as the most successful barbecue concept in the restaurant industry.