Dickey's Barbecue Cooks Up Specials for National Chili Day

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has something for everyone looking to celebrate National Chili Day.

When is National Chili Day? Thursday, Feb. 24. On the 24th, the world’s largest barbecue concept is inviting chili enthusiasts and barbecue lovers to cozy up with chili-centric sides, toppers and entrées, including:

Brisket Chili ($4) – Slow-smoked chopped brisket in chili with beans. Brisket Chili Walking Taco ($8.95) – Texas-style Brisket Chili over a bed of Fritos, topped with creamy Poblano Queso, shredded cheddar cheese and green onions, built in a walking taco bag for enjoyment at the table or on the go. Brisket Chili Frito Pie Stack ($9.95) – A classic combination of Fritos topped with Brisket Chili, shredded cheddar cheese and green onions. Brisket Chili Baker ($9.95) – A giant smoked baker with margarine, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese and green onions, topped with Brisket Chili. Brisket Chili Mac ($4.95) – A delicious combination of Mac and Cheese topped with Brisket Chili.

“We’re very excited to put a spotlight on our one-of-a-kind chili and barbecue creations,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “There’s nothing better in the winter months than a warm serving of delicious chili and mixing that with our Texas-style barbecue is an unbeatable combination. Dickey’s has options to satisfy every member of your crew, and we look forward to celebrating this longtime Texas-favorite dish with fans this week!”

Guests can celebrate National Chili Day by ordering Dickey’s for pickup, curbside and delivery.