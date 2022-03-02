Dickey's Barbecue Expands in Michigan

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is bringing its Legit. Texas. Barbecue. across western Michigan as the world’s largest barbecue concept is set to expand into The Tulip City.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. CEO Laura Rea Dickey announced today the brand signed an area development agreement with trusted franchisee Krage Fox to bring the Texas-style barbecue concept to Holland in May. The new Holland restaurant will mark Fox’s fourth Dickey’s opening in four years, joining his Jenison, Kalamazoo and Rockford locations. Fox plans to open up to four more locations in Michigan.

The Western Michigan University alumnus and Michigan native has seen record-breaking sales across his three franchise locations — thanks, in part, to Fox’s dedication and passion for each community he serves. Fox is recognized as an exemplary member of the community and even previously gave away free barbecue lunches to Kalamazoo’s first responders as a thank you for their tireless efforts on the frontline the last two years.

“We’re excited to continue growing our partnership with Krage,” Laura Rea Dickey says. “Krage is one of our highest performing Owner Operators nationwide, and we couldn’t be happier to be opening another location in Michigan with him. We look forward to seeing the impact he makes on the Holland community as he introduces Dickey’s tastes of Texas to more of the Great Lakes region.”

When Dickey’s Barbecue Pit makes its Holland debut in May, it will mark the brand’s 15thlocation in Michigan.