Dickey's Barbecue Expands in Pakistan

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is continuing to expand its global footprint as the world’s largest barbecue concept introduced its slow-smoked meats and savory southern sides to more BBQ foodies in Pakistan.

Now more and more BBQ lovers can enjoy Dickey’s Barbecue Pit menu filled with Texas-style barbecue, right in their hometown without having to travel to the Lone Star State. Be sure to make a BBQ pit stop to Dickey’s new Pakistan location for some good mood food, available for carryout, curbside pickup and delivery!

The Texas-style BBQ brand celebrated the grand opening of the second Pakistan location in Lahore’s Packages Mall on July 18. The new restaurant marks the second Dickey’s in Lahore as part of a Master agreement with Mazhar Zaidi to develop multiple stores throughout the region.

Zaidi expects to open 20 Dickey’s restaurants total in just 10 years and is targeting further development in all major Pakistani cities such as Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Rawalpindi. He boasts a successful track record at international development organizations with a franchise opportunity of launching eight Subway stores in North Pakistan.

“There are several top-ranking international food franchises operating – and doing very well – in Pakistan, but none of them offer anything like Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue.,” Zaidi says. “Eating meat frequently is part of Pakistani culture, so Dickey’s one-of-a-kind, slow-smoked barbecue fulfills a need, and the brand can stand out as a market leader. Our first Dickey’s restaurant was a huge success, and we’re proud to open another and serve the best barbecue around to more Pakistanis.”