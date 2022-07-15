Dickey's Barbecue Expands Retail Presence to Outside U.S.

Calling all Dickey’s Barbecue Pit fans across the globe. No matter where you are in the world, Dickey’s is sure to bring Legit. Texas. Barbecue. to you. The world’s largest barbecue concept recently expanded its first retail product outside of the U.S.

The Texas-style BBQ brand began selling Original, Sizzlin’ Spice and Signature Sweet St. Louis Style Ribs in Puerto Rico’s premier supermarket – Mi Pueblo – in June. Dickey’s will continue to expand its international reach and offer Original and Signature Sweet Ribs in Hong Kong through Galleon, Asia’s acclaimed gourmet food supplier this August.

Dickey’s cook-in-a-bag ribs are oven safe and require no prep with no mess. Don’t stress about being the pitmaster of your own backyard barbecue, and let Dickey’s give you a hand. With easy-to-follow recipes and authentic flavors, all your guests will be sure to leave happy.

“We’re proud to grow our retail line and bring more Legit. Texas. Barbecue. to guests around the world,” says Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group. “We’ve already seen strong initial sales after our launch in Puerto Rico, and we have no doubt that Hong Kong’s demand for mouthwatering, tender pork ribs will keep up the pace. We can’t wait to help more barbecue lovers be the ultimate pitmaster at home, no matter where they live!”