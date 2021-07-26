Dickey's Barbecue Finds Success with International Expansion

As the world’s largest barbecue concept, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is continuing to bring its slow-smoked meats and savory sides to more markets around the globe.

Dickey’s opened 63 locations in Q2 alone, three of which were overseas throughout Singapore, Japan and Yas Mall in United Arab Emirates, bringing the brand’s international location total to six.

In July, as part of Dickey’s international expansion strategy, the barbecue franchise promoted Jim Perkins to executive vice president of international sales and support to build out the company’s global identity, structure and culture. The Texas-style barbecue brand expects to open three additional international locations in the third quarter.

Along with making impressive international strides in Q2, Dickey’s Restaurant Brands – Wing Boss and Big Deal Burger – increased the number of locations they’re operated out of by 24%, and Wing Boss is set to make its standalone brick-and-mortar debut in September. The average unit volume for both virtual brands continues to surge monthly with sales increasing 315% from March to June.

“There is undoubtedly a demand for Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue. overseas,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our notable Q2 performance proved that. And it’s not just Dickey’s that’s seeing successful results – our virtual brands are keeping up the same fast pace. Dickey’s Restaurant Brands has much to look forward to in the next quarter and beyond.”