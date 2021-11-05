Dickey's Barbecue, Ghost Kitchen Brands to Open More Than 100 Locations

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is bringing its Legit. Texas. Barbecue. to select locations across North America and Canada through a partnership with Ghost Kitchen Brands.

Dickey’s announced today that the Texas-style barbecue brand is teaming up with Toronto-based Ghost Kitchen Brands to serve its iconic meats and southern sides through the satellite pickup and delivery service.

Dickey’s joins a stacked lineup of other brands, such as Cinnabon, Quizno’s, Nathan’s Famous, Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken and more that are now available to order at the first U.S. Ghost Kitchen counter in a Walmart store in New York state. Dickey’s will soon be serving in two U.S. locations in November and over 100 locations in the U.S. and existing locations in Canada.

“We’re beyond excited to partner with Ghost Kitchen Brands and expand our availability to our fans,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Dickey’s is committed to constantly evolving with consumer trends, and Ghost Kitchen Brands’ innovative model provides another opportunity for us to stay ahead of the curve. We look forward to being on this journey with Ghost Kitchen Brands as it grows across the U.S. and Canada.”

“Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s offerings are a delicious addition to our line-up of menu items,” says George Kottas, founder and CEO of Ghost Kitchen Brands. “We’re excited to incorporate Dickey’s smoked meats and wholesome sides into our concepts. Available on their own or mix and matched with our other brands and available in one order out of our Ghost Kitchen.”

Ghost Kitchen freshly prepares well-known comforting food brands in one kitchen and location, optimizing it for online delivery and pickup. The virtual food courts are nearly contactless where the customer can order on the website, QR code, third-party delivery or the kiosk inside the store.

The rapidly growing concept’s expansion plans include opening more locations in Canada with additional U.S. locations including Texas, California, Illinois and Georgia over the coming months and in 2022.