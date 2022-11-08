Dickey's Barbecue to Give Away Free Pulled Pork Sandwiches to Veterans

After serving our country in World War I, Travis Dickey opened his very first barbecue restaurant in Dallas, Texas in 1941. Since the debut of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, the Dickey family has always made sure to reinvest in the community and support America's heroes.

In honor of Veteran’s Day on Friday, Nov. 11, Dickey’s is giving away a free Pulled Pork Sandwich to military veterans in-store for carryout, in the Dickey’s app, or online at Dickeys.com using the code VETFREE all day.

The support for military personnel doesn’t stop there! From Nov. 11 through Dec. 31, Barbecue at Home by Dickey’s is taking 15% off all orders for veterans when they use the code VETERAN15. Barbecue At Home allows barbecue enthusiasts from all over the U.S. to have craft sausages, premium quality meats, and unique rubs and spices shipped right to their door.

“Dickey’s is proud to support and give back to veterans,” says Dickey’s CEO Laura Rea Dickey. “We’re proud to honor our founder’s legacy and serve the people who have bravely served us.”

Veteran’s Day is the perfect way to honor those who have selflessly served the country. Dickey’s invites everyone to share the love and bring parents, friends and even grandparents to show the brand’s immense appreciation.