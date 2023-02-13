Dickey's Barbecue Highlights Baked Potato for National Potato Month

February marks National Potato Month and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is celebrating with its famous giant bakers. Whether you want a classic baked potato, a baked potato with barbecue meat or even a Buffalo Chicken Baked Potato, Dickey’s does it all.

From today until Feb. 17, the barbecue restaurant is highlighting its Loaded Baker – Dickey’s signature baked potato topped with all the fixins’ of cheddar cheese, green onions, sour cream and butter. With every Loaded Baker purchase of $7.99, guests will get a complimentary Big Yellow Cup.

“At Dickey’s, we take barbecue seriously,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “And when it comes to our barbecue bakers, rest assured they’re called ‘Giant Bakers’ for a reason. We look forward to our guests enjoying this smokin’ deal at their favorite Dickey’s store.”