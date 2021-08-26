Dickey's Barbecue Inks Agreement to Open 48 Stores in the Northeast

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is continuing to grow at a rapid pace as the world’s largest barbecue franchise embarks on a huge development push in the Northeast.

Dickey’s announced today that the company has signed a multi-unit area development agreement with Chaac Foods, LLC. CEO and President Luis Ibarguengoytia led the negotiations for Chaac Foods and signed the agreement this week to develop 48 Dickey’s locations in five years. Ibarguengoytia, a veteran restaurant operator, has teamed with Gauge Capital to form Chaac Foods, which currently develops and operates Pizza Hut and Bojangles restaurants.

“We look forward to entering the barbecue category by joining forces with the world’s fastest growing barbecue franchise,” says Ibarguengoytia. We were drawn to Dickey’s Barbecue Pit because of the flexibility offered with various operational formats, including traditional stand-alone stores, virtual locations and food trucks. We plan on opening several variations of Dickey’s, particularly in the higher rent districts. The flexibility makes this deal an attractive opportunity when seeking to develop multiple locations during a dynamic time in the restaurant industry.”

Chaac Foods considers its relationship with Dickey’s as an integral part of its plans for expansion.

“We see a lot of potential in the barbecue space and love the turn-key business model; it fits neatly in our business growth plans,” Ibarguengoytia says.

“We’re glad to have Chaac Foods join our family of brands,” says Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group. “The immediate goal is to expand in the Northeast and introduce more fans to Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue. Luis is an incredibly talented and experienced restaurant operator, so we’re proud to welcome him into the Dickey’s Franchise family as he introduces our slow-smoked meats and savory sides to barbecue lovers nationwide.”