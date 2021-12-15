Dickey's Barbecue Launches Brisket Chili Walking Taco

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is putting its one-of-a-kind pitmaster touch onto the newest food craze — the walking taco!

The iconic barbecue brand has combined its fan-favorite Brisket Chili with Fritos to create the Brisket Chili Walking Taco, a delicious crowd-pleaser that you can’t find anywhere else. This trendy take on the traditional Frito Pie, with Dickey’s smoked brisket chili, will be available through the end of February.

“We’re so excited to put our own spin on the walking taco,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “When you pair Fritos with Legit. Texas. Barbecue., you get a unique barbecue experience that you’ll want again and again. It’s also a great break from holiday leftovers. I hope everyone gets a chance to try out this new menu item while it’s available! It’ll be the best walking taco you’ve ever had.”

In addition to the Brisket Chili Walking Taco, barbecue lovers can now order a side of Brisket Chili for a limited time. This menu item will be an opportunity for guests to try the unique Texas-take on the popular comfort food during the colder months of the year.