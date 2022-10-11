Dickey's Barbecue to Offer 50 Percent Off its Classic Sandwich

There’s only one way to spend National Pulled Pork Day… and that’s at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, where pulled pork is a way of life. The Texas style barbecue concept has been smoking up the best pulled pork with their “grab, squish, and tickle” technique since 1941.

On Wednesday, October 12, head down to your local Dickey’s or download our Dickey’s app to take advantage of National Pulled Pork Day by celebrating with 50% off its Classic Pulled Pork Sandwich, featuring slow-smoked pork pulled to perfection on a warm brioche bun.

“Dickey’s is all about celebrating the tastiest holidays,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We’re thrilled to celebrate National Pulled Pork Day with all of our barbecue lovers by giving them a sweet steal of a deal. All guests have to do is go online or download the Dickey’s app to take advantage of this special.”

Available for pickup and carry-out, guests can get this smokin’ deal by ordering to go online or to the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app and signing up for SMS texts. After signup, a code will be instantly sent and will be your ticket to pulled pork perfection. Those already enrolled will automatically receive their code in plenty of time for the big day on Oct. 12.