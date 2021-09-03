Dickey's Barbecue Offers Big Yellow Box for Labor Day Cookout Needs

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is making it easier than ever to host one last backyard summer cookout this Labor Day with its iconic Big Yellow Box.

Dickey’s Big Yellow Box is a convenient, self-contained way to serve a gathering of any size, slow-smoked Texas barbecue and award-winning catering offerings. The Big Yellow Box feeds up to 12 people and the affordable options include:

Pulled Pork Party Pack ($85) – Four pounds of pulled pork, large cabbage slaw, large barbecue beans, large potato salad, 12 buttery rolls, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

Classic Sandwich Party Pack ($99) – 12 Classic Sandwiches, large Caesar salad, large potato salad, pickles, onions and Dickey's Barbecue Sauce.

Original Party Pack ($110) – Two pounds of brisket, two pounds of pulled pork, large cabbage slaw, large potato salad, large barbecue beans, pickles, onions and Dickey's Barbecue Sauce.

Wings and Ribs Party Pack ($115) – 18 ribs, 24 wings with choice of sauce, large mac and cheese, large cabbage slaw, 12 buttery rolls, Dickey's Barbecue Sauce and ranch dressing.

Texas Brisket Party Pack ($155) – Four pounds of brisket, choice of three large sides, 12 buttery rolls, pickles, onions and Dickey's Barbecue Sauce.

“Dickey’s is all about celebrating special moments with family and friends, especially around holidays,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our Big Yellow Box takes the pressure off trying to cook for everyone, and lets you focus on enjoying time with your loved ones. Order your box online at Dickeys.com and you are ready to dig into hickory-wood smoked meats, sides and sauces. Starting at under $8 per person, our boxed party packs are a wallet-friendly option for gatherings of all sizes.”