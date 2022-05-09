Dickey's Barbecue Offers Catering Discount for National Barbecue Month

It’s about that time of year in May … the most barbecue time of the year in fact. National Barbecue Month is upon us, and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is ready to serve you authentic Legit. Texas. Barbecue. Stop by and enjoy all things Dickey’s, from our slow smoked meat plates, southern style sides, and a refreshing sweet tea in our newly designed Big Yellow Cup.

National Barbecue Month gives you the perfect excuse to eat all the low and slow smoked ‘cue. With endless mouthwatering options on our menu, you won’t want to miss out on our Deal of the Day or Sunday Funday deal where kids eat free. Calling all barbecue lovers, visit Dickey’s Barbecue Pit every day of the month, and discover infinite sauceabilities.

Between graduation parties, National BBQ Day on May 16, and Memorial Day on May 30, this is always a busy time of year for celebrations and family gatherings. That is why the world’s largest barbecue concept has the crew and 'cue to feed any size gathering. Right now, fans can enjoy 10% off their catering order of $100 or more for a limited time only. This offer is valid in store, online, or by calling Dickey’s Catering Experts at 866-BARBECUE. Don’t forget to mention the code 10OffCatering.

“We’ve been in the barbecue business for 81 years, so we know how to help you celebrate National Barbecue Month,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our meats are pit-smoked at all of our locations across the globe and our kielbasa craft sausages are made exclusively for Dickey’s. ‘Cue the celebrations from Mother’s Day to Graduation with Dickey’s!”