Dickey's Barbecue Offers Customizable Options for National Mac and Cheese Day

The cheesiest day of the year is finally here, and there’s no better place to celebrate than at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, where experienced pitmasters serve up Legit. Texas. Barbecue. rounded out with the most indulgent side – creamy, savory mac and cheese.

On Thursday, July 14, let Dickey’s satisfy your cheesy cravings and put a barbecue spin on the classic dish this National Mac and Cheese Day by topping it with chopped brisket and pulled pork. Or enjoy these delicious new takes on mac and cheese:

Brisket Mac Stack – The return of the legit classic, featuring Dickey’s slow-smoked brisket, perfectly prepared on top of creamy Mac and Cheese.

Kickin’ Buffalo Chicken Mac Stack – A new mac and cheese concoction featuring slow-smoked chicken, tossed in a buffalo sauce for the perfect amount of savory and spice.

Dickey’s wants all fans to celebrate the holiday their own way. That’s why the Texas-style BBQ brand is inviting guests to make their mac with any smokin’ topping their hearts desire, like cabbage slaw, sliced cheddar cheese, smoked ribs and more! The sauceabilities are endless on Dickey’s Mac and Cheese.

“When we added Mac and Cheese to the menu it was an immediate hit and continues to be,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our savory Mac and Cheese is the perfect side to accompany a flavorful, hearty meal of barbecue – especially on this delicious holiday. We can’t wait for barbecue lovers across the country to come celebrate with us!”