Dickey's Barbecue to Open 13 Stores in April and May

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is continuing to bring Legit. Texas. Barbecue. to folks in 2022 with 13 more openings.

Coming off the heels of a successful March with six openings, the world’s largest barbecue concept has already opened four new locations in April and will open one more by the end of the month throughout North America. Dickey’s also made its Canadian debut in Edmonton on April 21.

The remainder of the franchise locations stretched across the United States with openings in Alabama, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, and Nevada in these cities:

Las Vegas, Nevada : Opened April 12, operated by Franchisee Jamie Bynum.

Whiting, New Jersey : Opened April 14, operated by Franchisee Gary Mulligan.

Dothan, Alabama : Opened April 15, operated by Franchisee Greg Smith.

Edmonton, Alberta Canada : Opened April 21, operated by Franchisee Mohammed Hussain.

Coldwater, Michigan : Opening April 28, operated by Franchisee Sexture Ragland.

In May, the iconic barbecue brand will continue its rapid expansion in the U.S. with openings in California, Louisiana, Michigan, New York, and Texas in these cities:

Nassau Bay, Texas : Operated by Franchisee Joseph Gregory.

Hawthorne, California : Operated by Franchisee Obi Okorocha.

Los Angeles, California : Operated by Franchisee Jesse Park.

Hauppauge, New York : Operated by Franchisee John Malinconico.

Slidell, Louisiana : Operated by Franchisee Chip Brockhaus.

Norwich, New York : Operated by Franchisee David Cirello.

Aubrey, Texas : Operated by Franchisee Jean Guillory.

Holland, Michigan : Operated by Franchisee Krage Fox.

“We’re thrilled with the successful growth we’ve seen so far in 2022,” says Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. CEO Laura Rea Dickey. “After celebrating our 80th anniversary last year, we knew we had momentum heading into this year. We’re excited for all the newly opened and soon-to-be opened locations across the continent!”