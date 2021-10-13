Dickey's Barbecue Opens First Restaurant in Brazil

Committed to bringing Legit. Texas. Barbecue. to markets around the globe, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit's fast-paced growth momentum has driven the world’s largest barbecue concept to expand its global footprint in the third quarter.

In Q3 alone, Dickey’s opened 16 locations, 14 of which were domestic and two were international. The Texas-style barbecue brand made its Sao Paulo debut, marking Dickey’s first South American restaurant with 110 total planned for Brazil in the coming years. Dickey’s also opened its second Tokyo location in Yoyogi.

Along with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s openings, Dickey’s Restaurant Brands increased its virtual footprint across the country with the addition of 23 locations implementing Wing Boss and 11 locations adding Big Deal Burger for delivery only. Additionally, Wing Boss opened its first-ever brick-and-mortar restaurant in Addison, Texas in Q3.

Sales were also a highlight with same store sales increasing 5.5% from 2020 and total store sales increasing 7.9%.

“Barbecue fans across the globe are taking note of how delicious Dickey’s slow-smoked meats and savory sides are,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We’ve been driving incredible growth both in the States and overseas in 2021, and we look forward to finishing this year off just as strong as we started it.”