Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue franchise, is excited to announce the opening of its latest location in Toronto, Ontario. Located at 2150 Bloor Street W In High Park West Bloor Village, the restaurant is now open, offering the city’s residents and visitors a chance to experience the slow-smoked, bold flavors of Texas-style barbecue.

This location marks another milestone in Dickey’s international expansion, continuing the brand’s commitment to bringing its mouthwatering barbecue to new markets. Toronto residents can now enjoy the authentic smoked meats, savory sides, and welcoming atmosphere that have made Dickey’s a staple in American dining.

“It’s an exciting day for us as we open our doors here in Toronto,” said Muhammad Sameer, franchisee of the location. “We’re bringing Texas-style barbecue to the heart of the city, and we’re ready to share our signature dishes like our juicy brisket, fall-off-the-bone ribs, and classic sandwiches. Our goal is to make every meal memorable, and we’re thrilled to serve the people of Toronto.”

Dickey’s Barbecue continues to grow its presence across Canada and beyond, with this location adding to the brand’s increasing international footprint. The Toronto restaurant is poised to be a go-to spot for those craving authentic barbecue.

“Opening another location in Canada is a significant milestone in our expansion, and we’re excited to share Dickey’s delicious barbecue with even more customers,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Muhammad has done an incredible job bringing our brand to life here and we’re confident Toronto will embrace the flavors and atmosphere that have made us a favorite in the U.S.”

As the third-generation leader of the Dickey’s brand, Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, expressed his excitement about the new opening. “Our goal has always been to bring the best barbecue to as many people as possible, and this new location is a key step in that direction. We’re proud to continue the Dickey’s legacy and share our Texas barbecue traditions with the Toronto community.”

Dickey’s is now open and ready to serve guests at 2150 Bloor Street W. To celebrate the opening, the restaurant will be offering special promotions and giveaways throughout the week. Whether you’re enjoying a family meal, grabbing a quick lunch, or sharing a feast with friends, Dickey’s has something for everyone.