Dickey's Barbecue Opens Multiple Stores Across North America in Q3

More than eight decades have passed since the first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit opened its doors in Dallas, Texas back in 1941. Over the years, the brand’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue. has made it as an international hit as Dickey’s has spread its signature ‘cue-sine across the globe .

And it ain’t slowing down anytime soon!

In July, August, and September, the world’s largest barbecue concept opened multiple new franchise locations from coast to coast, and even across the northern border:

Alberta, Canada : Opened August 12, operated by Zainab Abba Aji and Sukhwinder Benipal.

: Opened August 12, operated by Zainab Abba Aji and Sukhwinder Benipal. Los Angeles, California : Opened August 18, operated by Vandad Shemaran and Jesse Park.

: Opened August 18, operated by Vandad Shemaran and Jesse Park. Portales, New Mexico : Opened September 16, operated by Bruce Nixon.

: Opened September 16, operated by Bruce Nixon. Sewell, New Jersey : Opened September 14, operated by Christopher Bruno.

: Opened September 14, operated by Christopher Bruno. Norwich, New York : Opened July 7, operated by David Cirello.

: Opened July 7, operated by David Cirello. Canton, North Carolina : Opened August 5, operated by Joshua Cowan.

: Opened August 5, operated by Joshua Cowan. Waynesburg, Pennsylvania : Opened August 22, operated by Cyndi Yorio.

: Opened August 22, operated by Cyndi Yorio. Aubrey, Texas : Opened July 28, operated by Jean Guillory.

: Opened July 28, operated by Jean Guillory. Wesley Chapel, Florida : Opened September 9th, operated by Bruce Nixon

: Opened September 9th, operated by Bruce Nixon Gainesville, Florida: Opened September 16th, operated by Jose Camblor

“We’re thrilled to experience so much momentum for our brand across the country and even beyond,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “The Dickey’s family just continues to grow, and we’re incredibly grateful for each one of our franchise operators that makes it possible. And what’s even better is that we have many more awesome franchisees coming on board who will be keeping that growth smokin’ in the months and years ahead!”