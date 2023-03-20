Dickey's Barbecue Opens in Ottawa

The world’s largest barbecue concept recently opened its new and highly anticipated restaurant in Ottawa, bringing even more of the brand’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue. to The Great White North.

Last month, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit opened its doors in Canada’s capital city and was met with overwhelming support from locals and barbecue lovers alike. As part of its Canadian expansion initiative, the Ottawa restaurant is now the brand’s fifth location in the country.

“We wanted to open a Dickey's Barbecue Pit in Ontario because we’re passionate about barbecuing at home and want to share it with our great community,” says Owners/Operators Zubair Khatri and Farzana Khatri. “There is a saying, ‘Think Local, Act Global,’ and that inspired us to serve the best barbecue in the world in our nation’s capital. Of course, we were attracted to the business model of Dickey’s, which makes us even more excited to open this franchise.”

Dickey’s newest location follows the success of multiple store openings after its Canadian debut in April of 2022.

“I was excited to help open the first Dickey’s restaurant in Ottawa and was amazed to see guests line up on opening day despite the cold weather,” said Mansoor Saeed, Dickey’s country manager for the MENA and APAC region. “Zubair and Farzana truly worked hard leading up to the opening and have proven to be outstanding ambassadors of our brand and our true barbecue smokin’ spirit. We’re proud to have them as part of the Dickey’s family.”

With its latest addition, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit continues to move Texas-style barbecue into the international market. In addition to its expansion across Canada, Dickey’s can also be found in Botswana, Brazil, Egypt, Japan, Pakistan, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

“We are all optimistic about the brand and will continue to take care of the small matters as we learn daily about the nuances of our Canadian guests,” said Jim Perkins, Dickey’s Executive Vice President of International Development and Support. “We’re just getting started in Ontario, and we’re excited for what the future holds.”