Dickey's Barbecue Opens Six Stores in March

It has been over eight decades since Dickey’s Barbecue Pit grand opening in its first location in Dallas, Texas. The authentic brand continues to share its Legit. Texas. Barbecue. across the country at a fast pace. Our smokin’ flavor is the secret sauce for all your hunger needs. Enjoy that same great BBQ menu from our family to yours.

The world’s biggest barbecue concept opened six new locations in March. The franchise locations ran coast to coast, with openings in Arizona, Arkansas, California, New Jersey, New Mexico and Texas in these cities:

Little Rock, Arkansas : Opened March 5, operated by franchisees Warren and Jewel McClendon.

Scottsdale, Arizona : Opened March 11, operated by franchisee Troy Little.

Long Beach, California : Opened March 11, operated by franchisee Lonnie Fryar.

Albuquerque, New Mexico : Opened March 17, operated by franchisee Amit Patel.

Willingboro, New Jersey : Opened March 30, operated by franchisee Jay Patel.

La Porte, Texas : Opened March 30, operated by franchisee Brian Hubbard.

“We’re very excited about such a successful month of bringing our brand to barbecue lovers across the nation,” says Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. CEO Laura Rea Dickey. “The Dickey’s fan base only continues to grow, and we are lucky to be able to partner with amazing Owner Operators to ensure each new location is as prosperous as it can be. We can’t wait to keep the strong momentum going throughout 2022!”