Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Offering Take-Home Meals for Easter

Easter is the perfect time to gather with family and friends, which is why Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is taking the stress out of cooking this year and providing Legit. Texas. Barbecue. for gatherings of any size. Explore some perfect meal ideas with Dickey’s Barbecue to ensure you have a memorable and happy Easter this year.

Dickey’s restaurants will be open on Easter, ready to serve guests through dine-in, carryout, curbside or contactless delivery. The perfect holiday meal, guests can enjoy the world’s largest barbecue concept’s Big Yellow Box options at home (each feed 10-12 people):

Pulled Pork Party Pack ($85) – 4 pounds of pulled pork, large cabbage slaw, large barbecue beans, large potato salad, 12 buttery rolls, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

Classic Sandwich Party Pack ($99) – 12 Classic Sandwiches, large Caesar salad, large potato salad, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

Original Party Pack ($110) – 2 pounds of brisket, 2 pounds of pulled pork, large cabbage slaw, large potato salad, large barbecue beans, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

Wings and Ribs Party Pack ($115) – 18 ribs, 24 wings with choice of sauce, large mac & cheese, large cabbage slaw, 12 buttery rolls, Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce and ranch dressing.

Texas Brisket Party Pack ($155) – 4 pounds of brisket, choice of three large sides, 12 buttery rolls, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

Dickey’s is also offering meats by the pound on the holiday so barbecue lovers can conveniently share their favorite slow-smoked meats with their loved ones.

“Easter is a special holiday full of hope, joy and love,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We want folks to be able to fully enjoy their Easter celebration by focusing more on their guests and less on lunch preparation. Dickey’s offers several savory options that are perfect for groups of any size, so let us take over the cooking and give you a slow-smoked, Texas-style meal you won’t forget.”

Don’t forget Dickey’s Catering is also available for your Easter family meals. Call Dickey’s catering experts at 1.866.BARBECUE (866.227.2328) or request a quote on dickeys.com to discover the variety of catering options.