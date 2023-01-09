Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Unveils New To-Go Box

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is introducing an easy and convenient to-go box that is perfect for any gathering. Visit your local Dickey’s and let our experienced pitmaster help you pick out your fan-favorite BBQ menu items for your Big Yellow Box. You can order online or in the Dickey’s app for curbside pick-up, take-out and delivery.

Available now, the barbecue restaurant is offering its customizable Build Your Own Big Yellow Box. Dickey’s is giving guests the ability to create their own pack from a variety of six hickory wood, pit-smoked meats and your choice of five delicious southern-style sides. Designed to serve up to 12 people, the box provides a convenient, compact and stress-free catering option that even includes the serving materials. The Build Your Own Big Yellow Box includes:

A choice of two pit-smoked meats totaling four pounds

Three family-sized sides

12 slices of buttery Texas Toast

24 pickles and 24 onions served as a relish tray

Two pints of barbecue sauce

Plates, cutlery and serving utensils

“At Dickey’s, we always want to make sure to offer barbecue lovers delicious and convenient options,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Now, with our Build Your Own Big Yellow Box, they can create their own personalized spread of pit-smoked meats and savory sides, all while enjoying the convenience of our award-winning catering options. It's the best of both worlds.”