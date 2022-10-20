Dickey's Barbecue Plots More Growth in Canada

A Texas heat wave is coming to The Great White North as Dickey’s Barbecue Pit smokes its Legit. Texas. Barbecue. across the border in Canada. Following the early success of its first Canadian opening in Edmonton last August, the world’s largest barbecue concept has even bigger expansion plans in the near future.

As the brand focuses on aligning with the best local ownership partners, Dickey’s franchise anticipates a total of 25 grand openings between Calgary and Edmonton. However, it doesn’t stop in Alberta. Dickey’s is also setting its sights on Ontario with plans to open its first restaurant in Toronto this December, followed by another in the Greater Toronto Area, as well as an Ottawa location in 2023.

No need to travel down south for the best BBQ from Texas, we’re bringing the ‘cue to you! Plans are also underway for an opening in Quebec in March of 2023 as Dickey’s looks to bring a taste of Texas to its friends up north.

“Texas and Canada are different in many ways, but we can all agree on our shared love of barbecue,” says Dickey’s Executive VP of International Development and Support Jim Perkins. “Just like The Lone Star State, Canada has an abundance of oil and cattle, but most importantly an entrepreneurial spirit, which is a big reason why we’re excited about working with local franchisees to bring Legit. Texas. Barbecue. to this beautiful and vibrant country.”

With this latest announcement, Dickey’s continues to strengthen its international presence as the world’s largest barbecue brand and franchise with over 550 locations worldwide. With locations in Brazil, Egypt, Japan, Pakistan, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates, Dickey’s has entrenched itself as the most successful barbecue concept in the restaurant industry.