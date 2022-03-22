Dickey's Barbecue to Present $7,500 Check to Newark Police Department

The Dickey Foundation – the charitable arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – is dedicated to being an active member of the communities it serves.

On Wednesday, March 23 at 11:30 a.m. at Newark Police Headquarters (39 S. Fourth St., Newark, Ohio 43055), The Dickey Foundation will present a grant of $7,500 to help the Newark Police Department obtain a tactical robot that will keep its first responders safe during high-risk situations such as hostage rescues, armed and barricaded subjects, suspicious items and more.

In 2021, more than 70% of the Newark Police Department’s callouts involved a barricade or wanted person. With this new technology, the department will be able to safely communicate with individuals and transport mission-critical equipment.

“The Dickey Foundation is proud to give back to those in our local communities who put their lives at risk every day for our protection,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We hope the Foundation donation helps inspire others to give and help support the police officers in their communities.”