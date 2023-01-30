Dickey's Barbecue Releases the Atomic Barbecue Chicken Sandwich

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is adding an atomic level of spice to its tender, hickory wood-smoked barbecue chicken with a new offering at your local Dickey’s barbecue restaurant!

From Feb. 6 to April 30, the largest barbecue franchise is collaborating with its iconic virtual concept, Wing Boss, for its newest ‘Cue Creation on its BBQ menu – the Atomic Barbecue Chicken Sandwich. Stacked with juicy, marinated, pit-smoked chicken breast as well as crunchy pickles and onions, this savory sandwich is made a showstopper with a limited-edition fusion of Wing Boss’ Atomic sauce and Dickey’s Sweet Barbecue sauce.

“This sandwich is hot. We are leveling up our authentic, Texas-style barbecue spice level, and we’re excited to introduce Wing Boss sauces to more folks,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “With our atomic sauce from Wing Boss and Dickey’s signature sweet barbecue sauce, we know that this combination will send tastes into orbit. We invite y’all to come dine in or have your favorite Legit. Texas. Barbecue. delivered from dickeys.com!”